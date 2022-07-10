Local 4-H fair impacted by rising cost of feeding grain

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County 4-H fair has been going on now for 102 years. This weekend they cranked up a whole lot of tradition once again. This includes the big talker of the fair, the Swine Fest.
The price of feed for pigs has gone up significantly due to inflation. Brian Helderman has been in the feeding grain business for decades. He supplies these pigs with feed for the fair.
"Oh, it's skyrocketed corn prices has went up four or five dollars a bushel higher than normal, that makes everything higher. The bean mill went higher so it's been a struggle for kids to pay their bills this year and get their pigs fitted like they need to be," he said.
DeWayne Crum is the Parke County fair board president. His children participate in the Swine Fest.
But this year, they've had to scale back how many pigs they have to combat rising prices.
"My family, for instance, normally we show six or seven pigs, but this year we went down to four or five pigs and that price has affected that because the more pigs you got the more money you're going to spend so we have downsized in that way to compensate for that," he said.
Helderman's granddaughter, Julia, is a participant in the Swine Fest. She looks forward to taking care of the pigs every year.
"I like that it's a new experience for me and I like that it's something different that not a lot of people do," she said.
Helderman says he anticipants the price of the feed to go down eventually.
"I'm hoping that as the year goes on we get a good crop that everything will start going back to normal what I call normal, where it should be," he said.
This fair is going on until Friday, July 15.