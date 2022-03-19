Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges.
The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North 3rd street.
During the search, officers say they found approximately half a pound (240.1 grams) of suspected methamphetamine, approximately three pounds of suspected marijuana, several THC vape pens, and approximately $3600 in cash.
22-year old Ashley Boatwright was then arrested and faces the following charges:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Hypodermic Syringe, Level 6 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Dealing in Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor
Boatwright is currently booked at the Knox County Jail.
The police department says another suspect was later apprehended by St Francisville, IL Police Department after an unrelated vehicle pursuit. The suspect, Levi Smith is currently booked at the Lawrence County Jail.