Loan Forgiveness: What to know now

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI)- The Biden administration's recent announcement of a student loan forgiveness plan has many borrowers excited.

That includes 2020 Indiana State University graduate Breanna Kiser. She, like many Americans, graduated with some student loans. She said the student loan forgiveness plan will allow her to focus on other things.

"I can kinda focus on things that are more in the now," Kiser said. "And are more important now than stressing about paying off my student loans."

Kiser is a Pell Grant recipient and will receive up to $20,000 dollars in loan forgiveness. But, for most people, up to $10,000 of student loan debt will be forgiven.

There are other factors too. Annual income will determine someone's eligibility. Debt forgiveness is limited to those who make $125,000 a year or less. Married couples can earn up to 250,000 and still qualify.

If you have already paid off your student loans, you too are eligible for a refund.

Current college students are not being left out either. The Biden Administration wants to create a new income-based repayment plan. It would reduce monthly payments by capping them at no more than 5% of a borrower's income after taxes. People making roughly $15 an hour would not have to make monthly payments at all. Unpaid monthly interest would be covered, so the balance does not grow as long as the borrower is making payments. Debt would also be forgiven after 10 years of payments if the balance is less than $12,000.

But, it's going to take some time to see those debts wiped away. The Department of Education has yet to release an application for loaners to receive their forgiveness. It's expected sometime in October, but Indiana University Business Lecturer Joe Fitter said there are things you can do now to prepare.

"Get organized," he said. "Take a look at your tax return. Maybe call up your student loan information online. It's available through a portal. If you happen to have a Pell Grant, you may want to go and do a screenshot of the Pell Grant, so you've got record of that."

Fitter said borrowers can expect their loan forgiveness to show up sometime in late December or early next year. But, he also warns borrowers that this forgiveness could be a one-time thing.

"It's a one-shot deal," he said. "So, if this covers some of your student loan debt, don't expect that every year you're going to get a $10,000 windfall and be able to cover costs of education."

With that, Fitter said it's important to make sure you stay on top of your finances and try to save money where you can.

As some celebrate student loan forgiveness - what happens for future borrowers? The student loan forgiveness plan may come as a relief to borrowers but current and future college students are wondering what help may come their way.

But for now, there are borrowers, like Kiser, who aren't so worried about their future finances.

"It's going to make life and so many other people's lives so much easier," She said. "And make it easier for them to do things that they want and do the things that they love."