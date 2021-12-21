Live in Illinois and hear a loud boom? Here's what happened

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Do you live in Illinois and did you hear a loud boom? Here's what officials said happened.
Around 11:20 Tuesday morning, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said they learned about a loud noise and shaking that many heard and felt in central Illinois.
The Illinois EMA said they launched an investigation with federal, state and local officials.
They learned the boom was caused by an F-15 fighter jet. Officials said the pilot had to course correct. When the pilot did that, they broke the sound barrier creating a sonic boom.
Right now, EMA says there are not any reports of damage.