LIVE AT 11: Governor Holcomb to update the state on upcoming winter weather

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rain will transition to snow with a brief period of
freezing rain or sleet expected. Total snow accumulations in
excess of 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures drop below freezing, the
rain from Tuesday night into early Wednesday will melt leading
to a frozen slush below the snow which may further cause travel
issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3
&&