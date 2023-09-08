Little learners get to strut their stuff for ABC Bootcamp

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some little ones got to strut their stuff on Friday in the annual ABC Bootcamp Fashion Show at Sugar Creek Consolidated.
The school's kindergarten classes participated. Each of the kids were assigned a letter of the alphabet.
They then took home a paper bag to decorate with their assigned letter. On Friday, they strutted the halls with their creations.
One teacher says she loved this event because it gets parents involved with their child's learning.
"We got their adults at home involved in this. They were involved in the making of their vests. They came home and said we've got a project to do. They came back to school, and their vests look amazing," Payton Walls said.
The fashion show marks the end of the kindergartener's 20 days of alphabet lessons. Teachers hope fun lessons like these will help the students become strong readers.