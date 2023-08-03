Little girl dies after accident at Effingham County Fairgrounds

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A little girl has died after a tragic accident at the Effingham County Fairgrounds last Sunday.
Five-year-old Harper Finn was at the Effingham County Fairgrounds in the grandstands when a horse-racing pace car with its arms extended hit her.
She was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, where she passed away.
We reached out to the Effingham County Fair Board. They told us they didn't have a comment on this incident at this time and were relying on investigators. They did say their hearts and prayers go out to Harper and her family.