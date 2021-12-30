Liquor store experiencing shortages and delays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This is the time of year where folks all across the nation are making their New Years resolution. They're also toasting to another year down.
7th and 70 liquor store in Terre Haute are experiencing shortages and delays with their liquor. But the owner Wayne Bower says sales have still been up despite this shortage.
"People are staying home probably watching more TV eating more and drinking a little bit more so business has been good."
The store has been gearing up for the holiday weekend. But Bower says he doesn't know what to expect with COVID-19 cases on the rise.
"We'll see what today and tomorrow bring and whether people are going to stay isolated or whether they're going to get together you never know their view with what you hear every day. Stay home, stay alone, stay masked, and stay safe I guess. We will see what the public does."
He says liquor imported from Europe is delayed. But Bower adds his customers are used to certain products not being in stock.
"At this point and time, they're used to it. I mean things have been short for so long, it started out with paper towels, toilet paper, toys, or other supplies or whatever reason."
As far as the New Year he's looking forward to a lot of different things.
"That business is good and we get rid of this virus so we don't have to talk about it anymore."