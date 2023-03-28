"Linton's a great community" The Linton Police Department is hiring officers. Here's what that means for the department

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local police agency is down 10% of its force.
That's not considering if officers call in sick, have training, or go on administrative leave.
The nationwide shortage of police officers has impacted the Linton Police Department.
Officers say this can be a safety concern.
Davis Aerne has been a patrolman with the Linton Police Department for the last year and a half.
He says he has a lot of pride in serving the city as a police officer.
"Linton's a great community. Over time, people get to know you, [and] they recognize you in the uniform and outside of the uniform. You just establish yourself, and you get to say hello and meet citizens from our community," Aene said.
But with a shortage of officers, Linton police Chief Paul Clark says people like Aerne have to pick up the workload.
"The job is hard enough when you expect people to work when you burden them with having to work more than their fair share when you're giving them forced overtime or they're having to pick up extra slack," Clark said.
Clark says that's a situation he tries to avoid at all costs in his department.
He says even with fewer hands, officers are keeping up with their duties.
"Right now, we're all pulling together, we're all working together to make sure the town is still protected," Clark said.
Clark says while the department's officers serve and protect Linton, he wants to ensure his people are safe.
Sometimes with fewer officers on duty, they can't send patrolmen together, which can be dangerous.
Aerne says hiring more police officers will give him an extra sense of security while on duty.
"Having the guy that's right down the road, or we're responding together to a situation, we can be there at the same time, or the other guy's coming," Aene said.
If you're interested in applying for a position, email admin@lintonpolice.com.