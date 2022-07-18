Linton-Stockton schools to part ways with Learning 2025 initiative

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school district will no longer be part of an initiative that drew community scrutiny.

The Linton-Stockton School Corporation was set to be part of the Learning 2025 initiative co-sponsored by the School Superintendents Association.

We first told you about the controversy last month.

CURRICULUM CONTROVERSY: District responds to claims it will implement CRT, gender identity lessons The Linton-Stockton school board says anger and frustration surrounding district curriculum is misplaced after a packed meeting Monday night.

Some people were worried that the initiative would introduce Critical Race Theory and gender identity lessons.

The school board says the concerns over Learning 2025 disrupted the school corporation's work this summer.

The district did not renew its membership in AASA. Doing this removes Linton schools from the Learning 2025 initiative.

The board says from here that it will continue working on the five-year strategic plan.