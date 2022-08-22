Linton senior center hosts fundraiser to buy wellness equipment for residents

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Seniors living at a Linton, Indiana facility use their wellness center every day, but some of the equipment could use some updating.
The Glenburn nursing facility is asking the community for help by coming out to its fundraiser lunch.
The home will be selling tacos in a bag and cookies for $6.
Money from the fundraiser will help them buy new exercise and safety equipment for its wellness center.
The fundraiser is on Tuesday at the William T. Murphy Community & Wellness Center in Linton from 10:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.