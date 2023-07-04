 Skip to main content
Linton Freedom Festival parade complete with flyover

  Updated
Freedom Festival Royalty

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - One of Indiana's largest Independence Day traditions continued Tuesday.

The parade at the Linton Freedom Festival draws about 40,000 people each year. The warm weather didn't keep anyone away.

Linton Mayor John Wilkes

Mayor John Wilkes was the grand marshal to celebrate his final year in the office after serving more than a decade. Dozens of organizations, businesses, school groups, and community representatives took part. Freedom Festival loyalty were also a part of the parade.

WTHI-TV spoke with coordinator, Ralph Witty. He has helped organize 53 parades.

"We wanted to continue to show our patriotism. That's what this parade is all about," said Witty.

Freedom Festival 122nd Fighter Flyover

The 122nd Fighter Wing out of Fort Wayne performed a flyover during the parade. 

