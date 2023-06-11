Linton community comes together to raise money for those battling cancer

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Linton got together to spread hope for those battling cancer.
The Madi's Hope Foundation held its third Annual Madi's Day of Hope event. Madi Moore lost her life in 2019 after a long, hard-fought battle with leukemia.
Friends and family members honor her name through this event and raise money for those who are battling with cancer. This year organizers are raising money for two local kids, Leland and Hagen.
“I think that the big thing is that people don't realize what all is involved. It's not just the treatments. You have to pay to get to these facilities," said Kasi Shaw, volunteer. "And so we need to help take that burden off. It's just something we can do to give back."
