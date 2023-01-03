Linton boys basketball coach placed on administrative leave following public intoxication charge

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation has placed boys basketball coach Joey Hart on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Police arrested him in Clay County over the weekend on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
We reached out to the superintendent, athletic director, and school board president Tuesday morning.
That's when the superintendent told us about his status with the district.
She said there wouldn't be further comment due to this being a personnel situation.