Linton boys basketball coach arrested for the second time in three months

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton's head boys basketball coach has been arrested for the second time in three months.

Shelbyville police arrested 50-year-old Joey Hart on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

This happened on State Road 44 and South Marietta Street.

According to court documents in this case, Hart refused a chemical test after he was pulled over.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Hart was released from jail this morning after appearing in court.

OVWI is a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a possible sentence of up to a year in jail.