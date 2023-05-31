Lincoln Trail College building new technology center to replace tornado-damage Harry L. Crisp Educational Center

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - It has been exactly two months since a tornado destroyed parts of southern Illinois and Indiana.
On the night of March 31, an E-F3 tornado touched down in Jasper County, Illinois.
Many homes and businesses were destroyed in the tornado, including the Harry L. Crisp Educational Center in Robinson.
All that remains of the building are memories and pieces of broken wood buried in the dirt.
The Harry L. Crisp Educational Center was built in 1992.
The building was home to Lincoln Trail College's Broadband and Telecom Program.
Since the building was destroyed in March's tornado, things have been a bit different for both students and teachers.
Instructional classes were moved to Lincoln Trail's Main Campus or added online.
Luckily, students were still able to get a hands-on approach.
"Two days later we met with our dean and some of our industry partners to set up sending our students out on internships early," said Lead Instructor Travis Matthews.
Two months following the tornado, the school already has a plan to keep the program fully going next year.
"We are currently working with Chapin Rose and the state of Illinois to bring in three double-wide trailers to temporarily house our telecom program over the next year and a half," said Dean of Students Cyndi Boyce.
During that time, a new facility will be built on Lincoln Trail's main campus.
"This fall, we will begin construction on our new technology center. It will house our welding program, our telecom program, and our process tech program," said Boyce.
It's a project that has been in the works for a couple of years.
According to Boyce, the school is working with its industry partners to see about expanding some of the programs.
Those same industry partners have stepped up and donated new bucket trucks and other equipment to replace what was damaged in the storm.
Matthews says he is truly grateful for the support.
"It just makes you feel happy and humble to know that people care."
Construction on the new technology center will begin this fall and last about a year.