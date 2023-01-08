Lincoln Memorial Bridge closes for repairs Monday

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on the Lincoln Memorial Bridge starts Monday, January 9. The bridge crosses the Wabash River and connects Indiana and Illinois at Vincennes.
While the bridge is closed, drivers will have to take State Highway 50 and the Red Skelton Bridge.
Stonework on the bridge has been crumbling. Iron anchors have also deteriorated over the past nine decades.
The bridge will stay closed for the restoration work through April. The nearby George Rogers Clark National Historic Park will stay open.