Limb disposal service to close in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Time is running out for a Vigo County service that's helped hundreds get rid of their tree limbs. The county opened its limb disposal site after recent storms that caused extensive damage.
Commissioners say hundreds have used the site to get rid of limbs. They say Sunday, July 23 is the last day.
They'll be closing the site at 8 p.m. on that Sunday. Until then, you can drop off limbs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the south highway garage.
County leaders say they are looking for a permanent site for this type of service in the future.