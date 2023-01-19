 Skip to main content
Lilly Endowment grant to help preserve historic Terre Haute church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant from Lilly Endowment will help preserve and restore historic churches in the Hoosier state.

The Indiana Landmarks' Sacred Places program received a $10 million donation.

The United Hebrew Congregation in Terre Haute was among the first congregations selected for the program.

The building was built in 1911 and was initially known as "Temple Israel".

Since the program began, the congregation has been able to find many areas of repair.

There are a total of 43 congregations in the state-wide program.

