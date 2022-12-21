"...like one big happy family" Paris, Ill. town square sees an influx of new businesses over the month, year

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)- Business is booming on the town square in Paris, Illinois.
Katie Keller and Angie Fisher are full-time nurses and now, full-time business owners.
So many people like Keller and Fisher want to do business downtown, that building space is getting hard to come by.
That's why they both took the opportunity to operate a business out of the same building as soon as they heard it was available.
"I called her and said 'we're gonna do this.' so we just, two feet in and jumped in and literally in a weekend we had the store going," Keller, the owner of Lil Buds n' Blossoms said.
So, the doors opened, customers walked in, and business was full steam ahead.
"You see the kids out on the streets with your outfits on or you see the pictures on Facebook and it just, it melts your heart!" Keller said.
It's not just one business that's opened here on the square in downtown Paris.
Two have opened in the same building.
Three have opened elsewhere on the square, and two are waiting just to get their doors open.
Linda Lane with the Paris Chamber of Commerce says she hasn't seen much business activity in years.
"It just seems to be popping up from nowhere, and we're very, very excited. Downtown Paris isn't what it used to be, but we're trying to bring that back," Lane said.
For Keller, who has lived in Paris her whole life, it's just like old times.
"When I was growing up, I mean, the square was full. You could go shop downtown and not have to go all the way out of town. It's that hometown feeling, and it's pretty cool to have that," she said.
For Fisher, who has lived in Paris for 3 years, it doesn't feel much different.
She says every business is supporting one another.
"You don't see that a lot, in a lot of towns, and you don't feel that competitiveness here. I don't feel that competitive here. It feels so homey and so welcoming, just like one big happy family," Fisher said.
The chamber says it hopes to continue growing businesses in Paris and throughout Edgar County.