Light show aims to help support teenager with cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For some households, the holidays serve as a bleak reminder of what they don't have.
The Pickell family is having their annual Christmas light show this holiday season. Each year, they donate the proceeds from their show to a family in need.
This year, they said they have a family that is very deserving.
"The family has had a very hard time since the diagnosis with the multiple trips to Indianapolis and different types of chemo treatment that are going to work for him. And financially, it's become a huge struggle for them to just to make sure he has what he needs."
This is the fourth year this family has put on this show. Each year making it bigger and better than the year before.
"Here we enjoy putting this on. It's a lot of work putting it up and taking this down, but we so enjoy seeing everyone come out and just enjoy the lights."
Ashly Pickell says it's important for the community to band together when their neighbor needs assistance.
"They always say it takes a village to raise a child. In a situation like this, it's going to take a village to I feel bring the Christmas spirit back to this family because they have been hit with so many things. Right now, the last thing they need to worry about is whether or not they're going to be able to eat the next day or how they're going to be able to get to the next chemo treatment," Pickell said.
Of course, monetary donations are helpful, but the family also could use gift cards to various stores, toiletries, and food! Pickell says it warms her heart to be able to help someone else.
"His mother called me his guardian angel, and it brought tears to my eyes because I don't do it for recognition I do it because I was a single mom once. And I know that if there's help, it's hard to find."
If you would like to lend a helping hand, there are several things you can do. Click here.
The address is 4220 South 11th Street in Terre Haute.