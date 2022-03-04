Library connecting community through the 'Big Read'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is continuing the 'Big Read' in the Wabash Valley through a partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
Three thousand copies of Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Beloved will be available throughout the community beginning in March.
In Beloved, Sethe, her daughter, and her community struggle to move on in the present while being burdened by the past. Through art exhibitions, concerts, films, lectures, and discussions, readers will be challenged to see hope even when circumstances are bleak.
The two-month-long celebration officially started Friday with the 2022 NEA Big Read Keynote: Dr. Keith Byerman, a Professor of English at Indiana State University.
The 2022 NEA Big Read Event Guide is available at both library locations and will be available on the library’s website.