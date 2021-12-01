Letter to Union Health employees says it has "engaged in preliminary conversations with Terre Haute Regional Hospital"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has obtained a letter from Union Health to its employees.
The letter, dated December 1, is from Steven Holman, the President and CEO of Union Health.
The letter says Union Health is "engaged in preliminary conversations with Terre Haute Regional Hospital about a unique and historic opportunity that fully aligns with our vision to lead the Wabash Valley to its best health and wellness."
It goes on to say, "employees should feel confident with respect to job security."
The letter does not specifically say anything about an acquisition of Regional Hospital.
We are working to learn more information about a possible acquisition and how it may impact the Wabash Valley.
See the full letter below: