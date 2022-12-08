"Let's talk about pregnancy planning" Indiana officials kick off "the year of the mom" at the 2022 Labor of Love Summit

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - After many months of debate on Indiana's abortion access, state officials are taking steps to keep mothers and babies healthy before and after pregnancy.
Indiana state health commissioner dr. Kristina box talked to hundreds of Hoosier moms here at the annual Labor of Love Summit.
She's calling it "the year of the mom."
Dr. Box took the stage Thursday morning to deliver a message she hopes encourages Hoosier moms.
She says better care for moms means healthier babies.
Dr. Box says making this happen has been challenging the last three years.
"Access to care for all Hoosiers whether you were pregnant or not was a problem during the pandemic," Dr. Box said.
Dr. Box says this is because many pregnant women and young moms were worried to go to the doctor to get the care they needed.
"Even if your office was open for your obstetrical care, many people were frightened to go to the hospital, to the labor and delivery unit, or even to their healthcare office, because they were worried, they were going to get covid from a sick person," she said.
Another issue facing pregnant women was their health within the first year of giving birth.
Dr. Box says 31% of moms that died within that year did from an overdose.
She says this is something the state is looking to tackle in the year ahead.
Dr. Box is hoping to start conversations about this, and other topics related to maternal health during "the year of the mom."
"Let's talk about pregnancy planning, let's talk about what contraception you want to use if you don't want to be pregnant right now, and that kind of baseline care is going to be more widespread and I'm very excited about that," Dr. Box said.
Dr. Box said she'll continue working with state officials during the upcoming legislative session to push for better care for Hoosier moms.