Let your kid celebrate the new year, way before midnight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual tradition is returning in-person this year. The New Year's Noon event will be on Friday at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.
Terre Haute Children's Museum puts on the event each year.
The museum will drop 600 balloons at noon to celebrate the new year.
The museum tells us this is a great way for kids to celebrate 2022 without having to stay up late.
The event will be from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. on Friday. The balloons will drop at noon.
Tickets are $10, and you must purchase them in advance.