Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday.
Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
This happened the day before the standoff.
They say family members told investigators that Cheeseman was armed and going to commit suicide by cop. They were advised to use caution when locating him.
On Thursday, police located Cheeseman at a home on 19th street and sixth avenue. They say he was barricaded in an upstairs attic.
After more than two hours and obtaining a search warrant, Special Response Team members entered the home and took Cheeseman into custody just before 8:00 p.m.
Cheeseman is currently at the Vigo County Jail.