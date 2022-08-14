Lemonade sales to help local preschoolers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people in the Terre Haute community are stepping up to help the Ryves Youth Center.
The center serves children throughout the area who are experiencing homelessness or may be at risk.
Right now, there is an ongoing fundraiser to help the center raise $10,000 for the Ryves Preschool. This will help the center buy new and safer furniture for the kids.
On Sunday, the Montessori Academy of Terre Haute and Studio 12 hosted a lemonade stand to help raise more money for the cause.
Kids made and served fresh lemonade to people passing through the area. They say they want to make a positive difference in the community.
"The preschool is specifically for families with children who are experiencing homelessness, and I think a lot of people don't realize that this is a resource in our community," Lucy Chew, the owner of the Montessori Academy of Terre Haute, said. "Now that we know that it's there and now that we know there is a need, it's really important for everyone to step up. My daughter and her friends at Montessori Academy Terre Haute heard about it and they wanted to help."
Organizers say all of the money raised at Sunday’s lemonade stand will go toward the Ryves Preschool fundraiser. You can donate to the cause by clicking here.