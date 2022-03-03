Legislation passes to combat human trafficking and help victims

INDIANAPOLIS – Legislation is heading to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that would combat human trafficking and helping young victims could soon be law.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 140 cases of trafficking in Indiana in 2020, up from 95 in 2017.
Under current law, criminals who purchase sex from trafficked person receive a less severe penalty than the trafficker. This legislation would increase the penalty to a Level 4 Felony, carrying a sentence of between two and 12 years in prison, which matches the penalty for traffickers. The legislation would also eliminate the a person's defense that an underage trafficking victim gave consent for a sexual act.
"Victims of human trafficking can't give consent, because they’re already being forced or coerced by their trafficker," one of the sponsors, State Rep. Wendy McNamara said. "It's incredible what these women often go through, including being manipulated, exploited, abused and tortured. We have to continue to crack down on this form of modern-day slavery."
Currently, Indiana law requires Hoosiers 15 years old or older at the time of a trial to testify in court. This legislation would allow survivors 14 years old or younger at the time of their assault to submit a video statement for court procedures if they are younger than 18 at the time of the trial.
McNamara said these protections would help young victims of any violent crime, not just human trafficking.
This legislation would also require law enforcement agencies to report any human trafficking investigations to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General.
If someone is suspected to be a victim of human trafficking, it should be reported immediately to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. For more information, visit humantraffickinghotline.org.