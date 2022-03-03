 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Legislation passes to combat human trafficking and help victims

McNamara

INDIANAPOLIS – Legislation is heading to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that would combat human trafficking and helping young victims could soon be law.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 140 cases of trafficking in Indiana in 2020, up from 95 in 2017.

Under current law, criminals who purchase sex from trafficked person receive a less severe penalty than the trafficker. This legislation would increase the penalty to a Level 4 Felony, carrying a sentence of between two and 12 years in prison, which matches the penalty for traffickers. The legislation would also eliminate the a person's defense that an underage trafficking victim gave consent for a sexual act.

"Victims of human trafficking can't give consent, because they’re already being forced or coerced by their trafficker," one of the sponsors, State Rep. Wendy McNamara said. "It's incredible what these women often go through, including being manipulated, exploited, abused and tortured. We have to continue to crack down on this form of modern-day slavery."

Currently, Indiana law requires Hoosiers 15 years old or older at the time of a trial to testify in court. This legislation would allow survivors 14 years old or younger at the time of their assault to submit a video statement for court procedures if they are younger than 18 at the time of the trial.

McNamara said these protections would help young victims of any violent crime, not just human trafficking.

This legislation would also require law enforcement agencies to report any human trafficking investigations to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General.

If someone is suspected to be a victim of human trafficking, it should be reported immediately to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. For more information, visit humantraffickinghotline.org.