Legion supports area homeless veterans with upcoming fundraiser

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A small "box city" will pop-up in Jasonville next weekend.
Members of the American Legion Post 172 will be camping out, sleeping in cardboard boxes outside to bring awareness to and raise money for homeless veterans.
You can stop by the Legion, where they will be set-up, to donate. All the money goes to Reach Services in Terre Haute.
Last year in 2022, the group raised $2,500. This year, they hope the community comes out to raise even more.
"We're always here to support our veterans and our Legion members. We know there's a lot of homeless veterans out there, even though we don't physically meet them, so we try to do this to help support them," said LuAnn McDonald, a member of the American Legion Post 172.
The fundraiser is happening June 24 through the 25 from eight in the evening until eight in the morning.
If you can't make it out to Jasonville, you can still support the cause. McDonald encourages you to donate to your local Legion or send a check to Post 172 at 231 W Main St, Jasonville, IN 47438.
You can also donate to Reach Services directly, which you can do here.