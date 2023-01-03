Learning CPR could make the difference between life and death - here's where you can pick up the valuable skill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Monday Night Football game took a turn for the worse as one player suffered a serious medical emergency.
In a video that is tough to watch you can see Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin collide with a Cincinnati Bengals player. He got up and then collapsed just seconds later.
The Bills confirmed overnight the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest.
His heartbeat was restored on the field after receiving CPR. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.
Cardiac arrest can be fatal, and every second of treatment counts. It's important to give CPR or defibrillation right away.
Learning how to perform CPR can be life-saving.
There are several places where you can learn this important skill in the Wabash Valley.
Terre Haute CPR
1507 S. 3rd Street
Terre Haute, Indiana
812.240.1882
American Red Cross Training Services
Online class offerings
www.redcross.org/take-a-class/cpr
Premier Healthcare Training Services
400 Wabash Avenue, Suite B-30
Terre Haute
812.235.1128