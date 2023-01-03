 Skip to main content
Learning CPR could make the difference between life and death - here's where you can pick up the valuable skill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Monday Night Football game took a turn for the worse as one player suffered a serious medical emergency.

In a video that is tough to watch you can see Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin collide with a Cincinnati Bengals player. He got up and then collapsed just seconds later.

The Bills confirmed overnight the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest.

His heartbeat was restored on the field after receiving CPR. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.

Cardiac arrest can be fatal, and every second of treatment counts. It's important to give CPR or defibrillation right away.

Learning how to perform CPR can be life-saving.

There are several places where you can learn this important skill in the Wabash Valley.

Terre Haute CPR

1507 S. 3rd Street

Terre Haute, Indiana

812.240.1882

www.terrehautecpr.com

American Red Cross Training Services

Online class offerings

www.redcross.org/take-a-class/cpr

Premier Healthcare Training Services

400 Wabash Avenue, Suite B-30

Terre Haute 

812.235.1128

www.facebook.com/Premier-Healthcare-Training-Services

