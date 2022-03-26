'Learn about all of the different aspects of health' - 16th Annual Health Fair set for next month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A celebration of health is coming to Terre Haute next month!
Indiana University medical students are hosting the 16th Annual Health Fair on April 23rd.
This will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Terre Haute.
Organizers say they are excited to get back after two years of cancellations!
Eighty vendors will line the streets -- offering a variety of services, information, and hands-on projects!
The goal is to promote a holistic health approach -- with fun activities for all to enjoy!
"Health is not just your physical health, it's your mental health, it's your emotional health, and it's your spiritual health. We want people to come out and learn about all of the different aspects of health-- so that they can be well-rounded," health fair co-president Maddie Wright said.
Attendance is free, and all are welcome to attend.
For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.