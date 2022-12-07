"Lean on each other more" - Former undercover FBI agent shares the importance of prioritizing mental health needs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Project Never Broken is dedicated to supporting law enforcement in honor of fallen Terre Haute officer, Detective Greg Ferency.
Now, the organization's latest event shows us what life is like at the top law enforcement agency in the nation and the difficulties that come with the job.
Giovanni Rocco is a retired undercover New Jersey detective who spent many years in the FBI task force. As an undercover agent, he experienced scenarios some of us can't even imagine living through.
"At any given moment, you can go from doing nothing at all to being in the most explosive events - the most traumatic events that you can ever involve yourself in," Rocco said.
Now, he's using his nearly 30 years of experience to shed light on the importance of mental health for law enforcement and first responders.
"A lot of times we are taught over the years, like I was, to stuff it down and don't do anything," he said. "Now, it's more so [important to] communicate with your loved ones. Communicate with your officers. Communicate with your administration and let them know how you are feeling. Ultimately that is where your healing begins."
Rocco shared his story as a special event through Project Never Broken. The goal of the organization is to support law enforcement officers through Help, Hope, and Healing.
"I am observing, watching, learning and identifying a void in the market for law enforcement to have resources to go to," Shelley Klingerman, the executive director of the organization, said. "There seems to be a need. This community in particular has that need and Project Never Broken is looking to fill that void for this community and others."
And that void is being filled with events like this one with Giovanni Rocco sharing his story. He's hoping to help other law enforcement officers not feel alone.
"Lean on each other more," he said. "Open that line of communication. Don't put a wall up. Yes, we wear body armor to protect us from ammunition and shootings, but the emotional armor that we wear is something that we need to chip away at."
At the end of the day, Rocco says bringing awareness to these mental health needs is one of the best things we can do.
Proceeds from Wednesday's event benefit Project Never Broken. To learn more, click here.
Rocco is also helping launch a First Responder Professionals Program through Lakeview Health. To learn more, click here.