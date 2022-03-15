Leaks could be costing you extra on your water bill. Here's what you can do to save.

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - March 14-22 is national Fix-a-Leak Week.
The campaign is put on by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Its goal is to raise awareness about leaks and other water issues that contribute to water waste within homes.
According to the EPA, the average home loses 10,000 gallons of water per year thanks to seemingly minor leaks.
The agency says you can help reduce your water bill by 10% just by fixing those leaks.
Indiana American Water also offers these starter tips for detecting leaks:
- Watch the water meter and your water bill. If you notice a spike, it might be because of a leak
- Test your meter. If you suspect you may have a leak, turn all water appliances off, then go check your meter. If it’s still changing, you might have a leak
- Test your toilet. Leaks can occur in your toilet. Test for one by putting a drop of food coloring into the toilet tank. After 10 minutes, if any color shows up in the bowl, you have a leak
- Listen. One of the simplest ways to watch out for leaks is to listen for dripping from your faucets or showerheads and running water from your toilet