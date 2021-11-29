Leaf collection is continuing in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The City of Terre Haute will continue picking up leaves this week.
The city will focus on the area of 8th Avenue to Fort Harrison. This is between North 3rd street and North Fruitridge Avenue.
Crews will work on this section from November 30th through December 2nd.
You can look at when crews will be near you on the Terre Haute website.
Once crews finish initial pick up throughout the entire city, they will make a second pass through areas with significant remaining leaves.