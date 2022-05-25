Leaders respond to Texas elementary school massacre

We're getting local reaction from lawmakers and community leaders representing Indiana and Illinois following the horrific school shooting in Texas.
U.S. Senator Mike Braun tweeted, saying he is "horrified by the senseless murder" at a school in Texas.
Horrified by the senseless murder of 14 children and a teacher in Texas. My heart is with the parents and the community bearing this unimaginable anguish.— Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) May 24, 2022
Congressman Larry Buschon tweeted and said he is mourning with those who are "grieving the unthinkable loss of students."
Today I mourn with those who are grieving the unthinkable loss of students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. This is a senseless act of violence and it is my hope that we will determine why this individual committed such a horrific crime.— Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) May 24, 2022
It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 24, 2022
My prayers are with their families, and my resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence wherever it occurs.
President Joe Biden and governors across the nation have ordered flags be flown at half staff as a sign of respect to the shooting victims.