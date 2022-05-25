 Skip to main content
Leaders respond to Texas elementary school massacre

  • Updated
Gunman at a Texas elementary school kills 19 students and two adults before being fatally shot, officials say

Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas.

 Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

We're getting local reaction from lawmakers and community leaders representing Indiana and Illinois following the horrific school shooting in Texas.

U.S. Senator Mike Braun tweeted, saying he is "horrified by the senseless murder" at a school in Texas.

Congressman Larry Buschon tweeted and said he is mourning with those who are "grieving the unthinkable loss of students."

We will add more reactions below as we receive them.

President Joe Biden and governors across the nation have ordered flags be flown at half staff as a sign of respect to the shooting victims.

