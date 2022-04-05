 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leaders looking to combat hate crimes in Illinois

  • 0
Police lights

WTHI File Photo

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois leaders have announced steps toward combatting hate crimes in the state.

Tuesday, the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes released its inaugural annual report.

The report came after a year of investigative work and fact-finding by the commission.

As a result of the findings, a committee has begun reviewing current law enforcement training requirements.

The commission also plans to address the reporting and accountability for addressing hate crimes.

Another possible step forward is recommending changes to the state's hate crimes statute.

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

Recommended for you