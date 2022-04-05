Leaders looking to combat hate crimes in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois leaders have announced steps toward combatting hate crimes in the state.
Tuesday, the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes released its inaugural annual report.
The report came after a year of investigative work and fact-finding by the commission.
As a result of the findings, a committee has begun reviewing current law enforcement training requirements.
The commission also plans to address the reporting and accountability for addressing hate crimes.
Another possible step forward is recommending changes to the state's hate crimes statute.