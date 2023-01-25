Lawyer representing teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News says school officials were warned three times the day of the shooting

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&