Lawyer for the teen accused of killing a 15-year-old Terre Haute girl argues his case should go to the court of appeals - here's why

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An attorney for a Vigo County murder suspect wants his case heard by the court of appeals.

The attorney for 18-year-old Montez Ellington, Jr. filed the request on Tuesday.

Ellington was charged with the murder of Chloe Carroll in July 2020. The juvenile court waived Ellington's case to adult court.

His attorney argues the allegation against Ellington should be called a "delinquent act."

That's because he was 15 years old at the time of Carroll's death. His attorney continues that his act doesn't become criminal simply by a waiver.

The attorney general's office filed a response to Ellington's case also on Tuesday. It argues the case should remain in Vigo County.

He is due back in court on Wednesday afternoon.

What exactly was Ellington accused of?

Police say the shooting happened in the Hoosier Pete Mini Mart parking lot at 13th and Poplar in July 2021. They ultimately found Carroll in the back seat of a car a few blocks down the street.

During that investigation, police learned about a shooting victim near the 1900 block of Poplar Street.

That's where they found Carroll in the back seat of a parked vehicle. Police said she had been shot.

Carroll was taken to Union Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Why charge him as an adult?

Under Indiana law (IC 31-30-3-2), the state must prove the following:

1. The child (Ellington) was charged with an act that is a felony that is heinous or aggravated, with greater weight given to acts against the person than to acts against property; or that is part of a repetitive pattern of delinquent acts, even though less serious.

2. The child (Ellington) was at least 14 years of age when the act charged was allegedly committed.

3. There is probable cause to believe that the child (Ellington) committed the act.

4. The child (Ellington) is beyond rehabilitation under the juvenile justice system.

5. It is in the best interests of the safety and welfare of the community that the child (Ellington) stand trial as an adult.

Each of these points had a series of facts to back them up leading to Ellington being tried as an adult. This includes facing potential charges for murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness.

Who was Chloe Carroll?

News 10 talked with Chloe's family early last year. Her family described the teenager as the kindest soul, loved by everyone -- a caretaker by nature, especially when it came to animals.

"She had rabbits and chickens and cats and dogs. The dogs played with the rabbits, and they swam with her. She just loved animals from day one pretty much," close relative Darla Hopper said.

Chloe had dreams of becoming a veterinarian -- providing medical care and affection to animals in need. Last year, her family partnered with the Terre Haute Humane Society in her honor.