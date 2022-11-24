Lawrenceville is working to improve the city by tearing down abandoned, rundown houses

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- The city of Lawrenceville is making an effort to beautify its neighborhoods by tearing down abandoned, rundown homes.
The cleanup of these properties started in October.
During this time the city has demolished several homes.
Most of these homes have been abandoned after being damaged by fire.
Before these homes can be demolished, the city has to go through a process.
“Our first step is to identify the owner and let them know we plan to remediate these because they’re in bad shape,” said Lawrenceville Mayor David Courtney.
Once contacted, the owner has thirty days to take action.
If the owner fails to make repairs or clean up the property, the city steps in and begins the cleanup process.
Most of the demolitions are being done by city employees.
Outside contractors are being brought in to help with the larger structures.
A project like this is beneficial to the city and its residents in many ways.
“It helps the people that live next door to these houses and have spent a lot of time and energy working to maintain their homes,” said Courtney.
Courtney also said these homes could be safety hazards.
Brent Tipton lives next door to a house that was just demolished.
Tipton says he’s happy to see the properties being cleaned up.
“I believe it's an improvement to the neighborhood. It shows the mayor is taking pride in his city.”
The city is continuing to look for rundown properties that need to be cleaned up.
This includes enforcing city ordinances on trash, tall grass, junk and abandoned vehicles.
Courtney says residents are welcome to call City Hall anytime with concerns.