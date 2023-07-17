Lawrence County Memorial Hospital updates security services

Lawrence County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, safety committee, and administrative team, recently approved onsite armed security provided by Blue Line Solutions.
Although security and crime have not been an issue at Lawrence County Memorial Hospital, incidents of violence and crime in healthcare settings on a national level prompted the proactive move.
Blue Line Solutions began providing security coverage on July 10. Blue Line employs security officers who are highly trained and have a police or military background.
All of the officers who will be onsite at Lawrence County Memorial Hospital are off duty or retired law enforcement professionals.
There are several areas where having onsite security will be a benefit, including: emergency departments, providing security to staff after hours when entering or exiting the building, and in diverting or responding to situations of violence toward patients or staff.