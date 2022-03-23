Lawmakers plan to vote to override Holcomb's veto on House Bill 1041

Indianapolis, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb wrote a letter to Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston explaining his decision for vetoing House Bill 1041.
The bill would have banned transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams.
In his letter, the governor says the bill, as written, is unclear. He also states that vetoing this bill will help to protect school districts from lawsuits.
He says, "Frustration of students, parents, and administrators will likely follow. This of course only increases the likelihood of litigation against our schools with the courts having to adjudicate the uncertainties."
Republican Representative Bruce Borders from District 45 tells News 10 he does not agree with Holcomb's decision.
"I was disappointed that the governor vetoed it, but I do look forward to the opportunity to go in and override his veto."
The GOP-controlled Indiana General Assembly passed House Bill 1041 on March 1st.
Borders tells News 10 it passed by a fairly large margin -- that's why he was surprised by Tuesday night's veto.
However, after talking with other republican lawmakers -- he says he's confident the governor's veto will be overridden.
"It should be overridden it's going to take a fair number of Republicans over in the Senate that would cave for it not to be overridden, but my speculation is that it will be."
Both Speaker Huston and the bill's sponsor, Representative Michelle Davis issued a joint statement on behalf of the GOP on Tuesday.
They said they have every intention of overriding this veto when lawmakers meet again on May 24th.