Law Enforcement works with group to arrest man suspected of sex crimes against minor

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County is in custody facing sex crime charges against a minor.
Vigo County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Terrence Hauser. According to a probable cause affidavit, Hauser sent lewd messages and a picture to someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.
That person was actually a decoy from the group Predator Catchers Incorporated. It's a group that works with police in investigations involving suspected child predators.
Hauser arranged to meet the decoy at a Vigo County Wal-Mart. That's when deputies took him into custody. He faces several charges including child solicitation, distribution of obscene matter, and possession of drug paraphernalia.