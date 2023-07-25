 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Vigo,
northwestern Clay, southern Parke and southwestern Putnam Counties
through 130 AM EDT...

At 1252 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Rockville, or 14 miles northeast of Terre Haute,
moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Brazil around 105 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Law Enforcement works with group to arrest man suspected of sex crimes against minor

Terrence Hauser mug

Terrence Hauser from Vigo County Jail 

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County is in custody facing sex crime charges against a minor.

Vigo County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Terrence Hauser. According to a probable cause affidavit, Hauser sent lewd messages and a picture to someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

That person was actually a decoy from the group Predator Catchers Incorporated. It's a group that works with police in investigations involving suspected child predators.

Hauser arranged to meet the decoy at a Vigo County Wal-Mart. That's when deputies took him into custody. He faces several charges including child solicitation, distribution of obscene matter, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

