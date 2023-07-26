Law enforcement warn public of asphalt scam

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers of an asphalt scam in the Greene County and Bloomington area.
On July 26, a Bloomfield resident contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and reported three subjects representing themselves as an asphalt company taking items of value from his home.
The victim stated the three subjects were observed in a white four-door F-150 pickup truck with a red 4x4 emblem. The victim reported two of the subjects from the pickup truck distracted him while the third entered his residence and removed the items.
Any Hoosier homeowner that is approached in the above-described vehicle should immediately contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 812-384-4411 or Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.