Law Enforcement, DNR attempt water rescue after pursuit

Attempted water rescue in the Wabash

Vehicle found in Wabash River

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A police chase has led to an attempted water rescue in Vermillion County, Indiana. Officials tell us it began with a chase involving what they call a drunk driver.

They say it ended when the driver drove over the ramp just north of S.R. 163 and Main St. into the Wabash River. It's in Clinton.

Members of the Clinton police, Department of Natural Resources, and Vermillion County Sheriff's Office spent most of Thursday evening trying to remove the vehicle.

They said the icy water conditions have made things difficult. They would not release the status of the driver.

However, officials with DNR are now calling it a recovery mission.

