Launch Terre Haute helps inspire with 'Pitch Competition'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Some Terre Haute businesses got to hear from voices not normally part of the conversation Wednesday night.
It was the Inspiration and Innovation Pitch Even in Terre Haute. Launch Terre Haute hosted it.
It was an opportunity to hear ideas for businesses and solutions to community challenges. The interesting thing... teens and members of underserved populations were able to give their pitches.
They completed a special eight-week leadership and entrepreneurship course before the event.
Organizers said they're glad to give a voice to the participants.