Launch Pad opportunity to give local entrepreneur mall opportunity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a new opportunity for local entrepreneurs who dream of a food-related business.
Launch Terre Haute, and the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center are hosting Launch Pad. It's a pitch competition and entrepreneur kick-start.
The former Cinnabon space in Haute City Center is up for grabs. The rent has been significantly lowered for the selected business.
Organizers say it's a great opportunity for the winner and the community. The deadline for submission is October 11.