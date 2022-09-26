 Skip to main content
Launch Pad opportunity to give local entrepreneur mall opportunity

  • Updated
Launch competition takes place

Underserved compete in pitch competition 

 Moore, Rondrell

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a new opportunity for local entrepreneurs who dream of a food-related business.

Launch Terre Haute, and the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center are hosting Launch Pad. It's a pitch competition and entrepreneur kick-start.

The former Cinnabon space in Haute City Center is up for grabs. The rent has been significantly lowered for the selected business.

Organizers say it's a great opportunity for the winner and the community. The deadline for submission is October 11.

Learn more here.

