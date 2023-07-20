Launch night for Vigo County IN CEO program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County IN CEO program has officially launched after a kickoff event.
Vigo County IN CEO is a new program to teach and introduce high school juniors and seniors to entrepreneurship, meet business owners and visit businesses in the community. Each student will be paired with a mentor business leader who will help the young person develop and carry out a personal entrepreneurial plan.
Seventeen Vigo County high school juniors and seniors were accepted for the program in the coming year. Their first day of classes will be Aug. 10 and will continue through its culmination at the CEO Trade Show near the end of the school year.
At the kickoff event, students were introduced to the Vigo County IN CEO board, donors and mentors. Teri Bennett, a recently retired middle school English teacher, is the facilitator for the Vigo County IN CEO program. Bennett's role involves meeting with students before the school days begin, and arranging for the students' visits to local businesses and guest speaker talks.