Latest on Sullivan's recovery after curfew lifted Sunday morning

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette to Vincennes.

.Flooding continues along much of the Wabash River. More
precipitation is in the forecast and this will result in prolonged
flooding into mid to late next week.

Those with interests along area waterways should monitor forecasts
for the latest information.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6
feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Saturday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Latest on Sullivan's recovery after curfew lifted Sunday morning

  • Updated
Sullivan after Sunday curfew

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - People were emerging to continue cleanup efforts in Sullivan Sunday morning as the overnight curfew lifted at 7 a.m.

News 10's Jevan McCoskey returned to learn the latest on the situation. Debris is scatter throughout the community. Mayor Lamb has shared that Sullivan likely won't look the same for a long time, saying it could take years to recover.

Mayor Lamb has urged citizens to go to the City Hall, which is currently being called the Unification Center, to report missing people and to seek assistance. That address is 110 North Main Street.

People can find food and shelter at the Abundant House of Prayer. That's behind Walmart on U.S. Highway 41.

Mayor Lamb asks all residents of the Sullivan county area who want to help report to Sullivan High School on North Section Street.

News 10 hopes to learn more today about plans for school this week.