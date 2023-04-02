Latest on Sullivan's recovery after curfew lifted Sunday morning

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - People were emerging to continue cleanup efforts in Sullivan Sunday morning as the overnight curfew lifted at 7 a.m.
News 10's Jevan McCoskey returned to learn the latest on the situation. Debris is scatter throughout the community. Mayor Lamb has shared that Sullivan likely won't look the same for a long time, saying it could take years to recover.
Mayor Lamb has urged citizens to go to the City Hall, which is currently being called the Unification Center, to report missing people and to seek assistance. That address is 110 North Main Street.
People can find food and shelter at the Abundant House of Prayer. That's behind Walmart on U.S. Highway 41.
Mayor Lamb asks all residents of the Sullivan county area who want to help report to Sullivan High School on North Section Street.
News 10 hopes to learn more today about plans for school this week.