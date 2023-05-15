Late local artist to be remembered this weekend

The First Universalist Congregation of Terre Haute will hosted a two-day celebration for the late John Laska.
Laska was a local artist, activist and teacher, as well as a member of the Congregation.
The celebration will be this Saturday and Sunday at First Universalist Congregation of Terre Haute. It's located at 1875 Fruitridge Ave.
The event is free and will start at 7 p.m. both nights. It will include a production group from Bloomington plans to perform a program about Laska's life.
Seating is limited. Reservations can be made by calling 812-917-0030.