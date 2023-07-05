Last week's storm keep tree companies busy

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The sound of chainsaws has become a familiar sound over the past week.
Kyle Blinn and his employees with Southern Indiana Tree Cutters have been busy helping residents clean up downed trees.
Blinn's company has been focusing on the residential side of the clean-up process.
He says there are things homeowners can look for to see if a tree is at risk of falling on their home.
"They need to be looking for a rot spot that goes down the center of the crown of the tree. What happens is, when the wind blows, the wind shakes the tree and moves it left and right, and eventually it'll split and break."
Blinn explained to News 10 why so many large limbs and trees were torn down during recent storms.
"So the first storm that we got in the Wabash Valley, it was a lot of limbs broken and snapped and leaning on structures," said Blinn.
"As more storms came into the Wabash Valley it became more of an uprooting problem because the ground became more saturated."
Blinn has owned and operated the business for several years.
He told explained he and his crew have worked in Evansville, Vincennes, Terre Haute, and Brazil over the last week.
"This is probably the worse I've seen in a while. There was a storm in Vincennes back in the springtime that caused a lot of damage but as far as widespread, this is the worst I've seen in a long time."
Blinn encourages those with tree questions and concerns to reach out.
